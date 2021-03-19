WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Turkey and Egypt Normalise Ties? | Afghanistan’s Troubled Peace Process
Turkey and Egypt have established diplomatic contacts after years of hiatus. Small steps are being taken by both sides to lay the foundation for a rapprochement process. Given the tense ties between Ankara and Cairo since 2013, will it be possible for the countries to completely repair the distrust? Also, Turkey plans to host Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, proposed by the Biden administration to accelerate negotiations toward ending the 20-year-old war. Guests: Huseyin Avni Botsali Turkey's Former Ambassador to Cairo Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Qatar University Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador Imtiaz Gul Security Analyst
Can Turkey and Egypt Normalise Ties? | Afghanistan’s Troubled Peace Process
March 19, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us