Afghan refugee charged with son’s death on journey to Greece

An Afghan asylum seeker whose five-year-old son drowned as they tried to cross the waters between Turkey and Greece, has been charged by Greek authorities with endangering his child's life. If convicted, the 25-year-old faces 10 years in prison. We speak to Peter Kessler, Senior Communications Officer for the UNHCR, about the rights of refugees. #Migrantfather