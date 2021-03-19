March 19, 2021
Blinken says China’s actions threaten global stability
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that China’s actions ‘threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability.’ Blinken made the remarks at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. We speak to Robert S Ross, a professor of political science at Harvard University, about US-China relationship. #USChinaMeet
