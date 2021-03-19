March 19, 2021
China, US diplomats clash in public as Alaska talks kick off
The US and China exchanged accusations on Thursday as top diplomats from both countries criticised each other in a rare public exchange. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held high-level talks with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiech, in Anchorage, Alaska. International independent China strategist Andrew K P Leung weighs in. #USChinesediplomats
