March 19, 2021
World Happiness Report released, Finland retains top spot
Finland has topped the chart for a fourth straight year in the World Happiness Report, followed by Iceland, Denmark and Switzerland. The pandemic had forced researchers to reduce sample sizes, and some countries have been rated based on surveys conducted in the past. Peter Kinderman, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Liverpool weighs in. #Finlandhappiness
