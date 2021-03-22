BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU regulators declare AstraZeneca vaccine safe for use | Money Talks
The European Union's four biggest economies say they'll resume their roll-out of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Germany, France, Italy and Spain had stopped distributing the injection after reports of blood clots among some people who received the shots. But according to regulators, data show the vaccine is just as safe as others on the market. Tayyibe Aydin reports. Doctor Muhammad Munir is a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. He says there's plenty of evidence to show the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. #EUregulators #AstraZeneca #Pandemic
EU regulators declare AstraZeneca vaccine safe for use | Money Talks
March 22, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us