The rising star of Rishi Sunak

It’s now been one year since Britain first went into lockdown and throughout this pandemic it’s been Rishi Sunak who has steered the British economy through the crisis. He is currently chancellor of the exchequer but is the favourite to replace Boris Johnson if and when the PM steps down. That’s pretty impressive considering he’s only 40 and most people hadn’t heard of him till he became chancellor which was around the same time the Coronavirus first hit the UK. He’s led the economy through this difficult period pretty well by most accounts but he’s also been blamed for a jump in Covid cases last summer when he was encouraging everyone to “Eat Out to Help Out” a photo op he might regret. He’s also been accused of being less than upfront about his own finances, his wife Akshata Murthy, is said to be wealthier than the Queen and Mr Sunak faces questions about their business interests