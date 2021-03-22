Turkey promises to keep macroeconomic policies unchanged | Money Talks

Turkey has reassured investors there'll be no change in macroeconomic policies after the appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as the central bank governor over the weekend. Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan says decreasing inflation remains a priority for the government. Earlier he released a statement on the way forward. Elvan has confirmed that decreasing inflation is a priority for the government. He says the macro policy framework currently being implemented will be maintained. With a view to maintaining healthy markets, Elvan says Turkey will not compromise on the free-market mechanism, and that the liberal exchange regime will also continue. And finally, the minister says the reform packages the government announced recently will strengthen the economy and increase resistance to possible shocks. #TurkeyEconomy #LutfiElvan #Inflation