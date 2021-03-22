Turkish delivery start-up Getir starts operations in London | Money Talks

Getir, the Turkish online grocery delivery start-up, has started operating in London. With its recognisable purple-and- yellow scooters, the company promises corner shop items at your door within 10 minutes. Mehmet Solmaz has more on a firm that's shaking up the rapid delivery market in the UK. #Getir #RapidDeliveries #GroceryShopping