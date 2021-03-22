BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Japan bans foreign fans from attending Tokyo Olympics | Money Talks
Authorities in Japan have decided to ban foreign fans from watching the Olympic and Paralympic games in person. Organisers say the financially painful decision was necessary to protect athletes. They also worry that welcoming hundreds of thousands of overseas visitors will derail the nation's efforts to keep its coronavirus outbreak under control. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Japan #TokyoOlympics #Pandemic
Japan bans foreign fans from attending Tokyo Olympics | Money Talks
March 22, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us