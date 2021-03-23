WORLD
Lloyd Austin reaffirms US-India military partnership
During talks with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, the US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin has praised India’s growing ties with what he called like minded partners. Austin’s visit is part of the Biden administration’s plan to shore up alliances in the Indo-pacific region and pushback against China’s influence. Former ambassador to India and Former official spokesperson of the Ministry of External affairs Vishnu Prakash explains the timing of this visit to India. #LloydAustin
March 23, 2021
