Will the Republic of the Congo's election be free and fair?

People in the Republic of the Congo are casting ballots in a presidential election that is expected to extend President Denis Sassou Nguesso 36 year rule after the leading opposition candidate was hospitalised on Saturday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas reportedly died on Sunday. Political analyst and executive director of the National Congress for Democracy Teylama Miabey weighs in. #DenisSassouNguesso