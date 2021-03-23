March 23, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israelis to vote for the fourth time in two years
On Tuesday, Israelis head to the polls for an unprecedented fourth time in two years. Benjamin Netanyahu is the country's longest-serving prime minister. He is facing corruption allegations, and unlike the previous three polls, this time he is being challenged by his right-wing counterparts. Neri Zilber from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy explains. #IsraelElection
Israelis to vote for the fourth time in two years
Explore