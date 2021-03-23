March 23, 2021
Second Canadian accused of espionage stands trial in Beijing
Trial of a second Canadian citizen facing allegations of espionage is underway in a Beijing court. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig has been detained in China for more than two year along with fellow Canadian Michael Spavor. China analyst Einar Tangen says the detentions adds stress to an already strained relationship between China and the US. #MichaelKovrig
