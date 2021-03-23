March 23, 2021
Amnesty wants FIFA to put pressure on Qatar over workers’ rights
Amnesty International has called on football's governing body FIFA to put more pressure on the country to improve working conditions in the Gulf country. Since being selected to host the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has carried out an extensive construction programme, dependent on foreign workers. We speak to Amnesty International Gulf researcher May Romanos about workers’ rights. #Qatar
