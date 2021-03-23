March 23, 2021
WORLD
Waitrose bans sale of magazines with disposable plastic toys
British superstore Waitrose says it will no longer sell children's magazines that contain plastic disposable toys. The move was inspired by a 10-year-old girl who launched a campaign to persuade publishers to stop using the toys to save on plastic waste. Global industry analyst with the NDP Group Frederique Tutt weighs in. #Plastictoysban
