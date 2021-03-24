WORLD
1 MIN READ
Across the Balkans: Interview With Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik
Milorad Dodik is the Chairperson of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency. He’s also a controversial figure in the country for repeatedly calling for an independence referendum for Republika Srpska, the part of the country where Bosnian Serbs tend to live. Here’s our exclusive interview with Milorad Dodik during his official visit to Turkey. Across The Balkans is TRT World’s new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Across the Balkans: Interview With Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik
March 24, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us