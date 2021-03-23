Why is there an upsurge of violence in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado?

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded in Mozambique according to the charity Save the Children. It says the violence is part of an escalating conflict between rebels and government forces that has killed thousands and forced nearly 700,000 civilians from their homes. Martin Ewi from the Institute for Security Studies has more. #MozambiquesCaboDelgado