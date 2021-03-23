WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israelis head to the polls for the fourth time in two years
Voting is underway in Israel, where people are casting their ballots in the country's fourth election in two years. Opinion polls suggest it could end in another inconclusive result. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes a successful coronavirus vaccination campaign will help him win a record sixth term. Critics have accused Netanyahu of seeking new elections to quash the corruption charges against him. Neri Zilber from The Washington Institute weighs in. #Israelelection
Israelis head to the polls for the fourth time in two years
March 23, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us