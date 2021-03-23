BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New York holds storefront performances to revive arts scene | Money Talks
While streaming has been a good source of revenue for some artists during the pandemic, others who rely solely on live performances for a living have been struggling. New York City's arts and entertainment industry has been at a standstill for a year now, with many workers having lost their jobs. To give a boost to the art scene, local and state groups are organising innovative performances, a first step in bringing back live stages. Fred Katayama went to visit one of these programmes. #NewYork #ArtsScene #StoreFrontPerformances
New York holds storefront performances to revive arts scene | Money Talks
March 23, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us