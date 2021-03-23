Album sales help offset lost income from cancelled concerts | Money Talks

The music industry lost out on 30 billion dollars in revenue from live concerts last year due to the pandemic, which made large public gatherings impossible in most countries. But 2020 wasn't a total loss for musicians. A new report shows record sales continued to rise, thanks to streaming. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more we spoke to Bob O'Donnell in Foster City, California. He's a technology analyst and the founder of TECH-nalysis Research. He was also the editor of Electronic Musician and Music Technology magazine. #AlbumSales #KPop #Streaming