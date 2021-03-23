BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Album sales help offset lost income from cancelled concerts | Money Talks
The music industry lost out on 30 billion dollars in revenue from live concerts last year due to the pandemic, which made large public gatherings impossible in most countries. But 2020 wasn't a total loss for musicians. A new report shows record sales continued to rise, thanks to streaming. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more we spoke to Bob O'Donnell in Foster City, California. He's a technology analyst and the founder of TECH-nalysis Research. He was also the editor of Electronic Musician and Music Technology magazine. #AlbumSales #KPop #Streaming
Album sales help offset lost income from cancelled concerts | Money Talks
March 23, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us