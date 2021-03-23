March 23, 2021
Fashionistas go secondhand to combat rising clothing waste | Money Talks
Fashion brands like Zara and H&M have made it easier, and cheaper, than ever to fill our closets. But the constant purchase of new outfits is overloading not only our wardrobes, but also the planet. That's inspired fashionistas in Singapore to get more sustainable, by going vintage. Miranda Lin explains. #Zara #HM #Singapore
