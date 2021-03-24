March 24, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Suspect in Colorado charged with killing 10, motives remain unclear
A suspect has been charged with multiple counts of murder over Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The accused, identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was taken into custody at the scene. Senior lecturer at the University of New Haven’s Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences Department Kenneth Gray weighs in. #Coloradomassshooting
Suspect in Colorado charged with killing 10, motives remain unclear
Explore