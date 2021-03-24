Report: Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are children

At least a quarter of civilian casualties over a three-year period in the war in Yemen have been children. That is according to a report by the Charity Save the Children. The report found there had been more than 2,000 confirmed deaths and injuries of children in Yemen between 2018 and 2020. It added that the true figure is likely much higher. Nader Hashem from University of Denver explains #Yemen