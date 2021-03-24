Another Ballot, Another Political Deadlock in Israel

Votes are still being counted but what's clear following Tuesday's election is that while Israelis haven't rejected their current prime minister, they're not fully behind him either. Neither Netanyahu nor his opponents could convince voters to hand them a clear majority of Knesset seats so now, coalition building begins, again. Israel's complex parliamentary system means Netanyahu can only be replaced as PM if a large enough assembly of left, right and centrist factions agreed to disagree and form a coalition themselves. Israeli governments are always coalition arrangements and some say the likelihood of Netayahu or his opponents cobbling together a viable one is slim. And with charges of fraud and corruption still haunting the PM, the outcome of this election could determine if he spends the years ahead in prison or in politics. Guests: Mitchell Barak Political Analyst, Former Speechwriter for Ariel Sharon Sami Abu Shehadeh Leader of the Balad Party