WORLD
2 MIN READ
Another Ballot, Another Political Deadlock in Israel
Votes are still being counted but what's clear following Tuesday's election is that while Israelis haven't rejected their current prime minister, they're not fully behind him either. Neither Netanyahu nor his opponents could convince voters to hand them a clear majority of Knesset seats so now, coalition building begins, again. Israel's complex parliamentary system means Netanyahu can only be replaced as PM if a large enough assembly of left, right and centrist factions agreed to disagree and form a coalition themselves. Israeli governments are always coalition arrangements and some say the likelihood of Netayahu or his opponents cobbling together a viable one is slim. And with charges of fraud and corruption still haunting the PM, the outcome of this election could determine if he spends the years ahead in prison or in politics. Guests: Mitchell Barak Political Analyst, Former Speechwriter for Ariel Sharon Sami Abu Shehadeh Leader of the Balad Party
Another Ballot, Another Political Deadlock in Israel
March 24, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us