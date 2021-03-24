WORLD
Statehood for Washington DC | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Momentum is growing in the nation’s capital to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state of the United States of America. After the January 6th attacks on the US Capitol, and nationwide protests against police brutality, Democrats in Congress have made the question of Washington, D.C.’s statehood a top racial justice and voting rights priority. The White House confirmed President Joe Biden’s support to grant the District’s over 700-thousand residents full autonomy over its laws and budget. D.C. residents, who outnumber those in states like Vermont or Wyoming, pay more federal taxes per capita than anywhere in the country; they serve in the military and on juries, but do not have any representatives with voting power in Congress. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing this week to consider H.R. 51- a bill that proposes shrinking the federal enclave to a two mile radius to include the White House, congressional buildings, the National Mall and Supreme Court. It would turn the rest of the District into a state. The last time the U.S. admitted a new member was in 1959, when Hawaii became the 50th state to join the union. So what are the chances that D.C. could become the 51st? Guests: Reverend Jesse Jackson: Former US Shadow Senator for Washington, D.C., former Democratic presidential candidate, civil rights leader & president and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Paul Strauss- US Shadow Senator for Washington, D.C. Kat Cammack- US Representative (R- Florida) Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
March 24, 2021
