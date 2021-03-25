March 25, 2021
Technology helps Turkey triple its banana production | Money Talks
In just a few years, Turkey has gone from relying entirely on banana imports to meet its domestic demand, to being on the verge of becoming an exporter of the tropical fruit. Production in some regions has shot up around 30 percent in just the past year. Our senior business producer Mobin Nasir reports from Mersin on Turkey's banana boom. #Turkey #Agriculture #Bananas
