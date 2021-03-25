Illinois city to offer reparations to Black residents | Money Talks

A city in Illinois is going to pay reparations to decendents of African slaves living in the US state. The idea's been around for decades and advocates say it marks a critical step in rectifying wrongs caused by slavery, segregation and housing discrimination. While reparations have gained traction in the wake if the Black Lives Matter movement, some Americans don't support it. Andy Roesgen found opposition, from an unlikely source. We spoke to Carole Boyce-Davies in Ithaca, New York. She's a professor of Africana Studies and English at Cornell University. #SlaveTrade #Reparations #BlackLivesMatterMovement