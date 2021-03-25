Why demand for lion bones is a threat to Africa’s big cats

Ugandan wildlife officials have detained four men suspected of killing and dismembering lions in one of country's largest national parks. Wildlife trafficking has been a growing problem in Africa driven partly by the economic fallout of the COVID-19. But there is also a rising demand for lion bones in Asia. National Senior Inspector and Wildlife Protection Unit Manager at the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Douglas Wolhuter weighs in. #Uganda