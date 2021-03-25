WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why demand for lion bones is a threat to Africa’s big cats
Ugandan wildlife officials have detained four men suspected of killing and dismembering lions in one of country's largest national parks. Wildlife trafficking has been a growing problem in Africa driven partly by the economic fallout of the COVID-19. But there is also a rising demand for lion bones in Asia. National Senior Inspector and Wildlife Protection Unit Manager at the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Douglas Wolhuter weighs in. #Uganda
Why demand for lion bones is a threat to Africa’s big cats
March 25, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us