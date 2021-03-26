Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds | The Art of Yang Qian | The Good of the Hive

On this episode of Showcase; Islamic Art Auction 00:36 Sara Plumbly, Head of the Islamic and Indian Art Department at Christie’s 01:12 The Art of Yang Qian 07:46 The Art of Art Restoration 10:59 Dystopia Sound Art 13:18 The Art and Soul of Mosul 17:57 The Good of the Hive 21:59 #IslamicArtSales #Dystopia #ArtRestoration