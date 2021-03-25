WORLD
EU leaders hold virtual talks over COVID-19 vaccine supplies
EU leaders are holding virtual talks to discuss ways of boosting COVID-19 vaccine supplies. They will discuss how many jabs they have, and how readily they export them. But it is not the only contentious issue the bloc is dealing with. They will also discuss their relations with Turkey. While possible sanctions against Russia and China are also on the table. Roger Casale, former member of the British parliament and the founder of The New Europeans has more. #Euleaders
March 25, 2021
