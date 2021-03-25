WORLD
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Chinese foreign minister
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is in Turkey for a three-day visit. Wang Yi has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He also had a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. China's massive Belt and Road Initiative, an economic and infrastructure project that seeks to link Europe and Africa with Asia, was at the top of the agenda. Cavusoglu says he also raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks. Defence and security analyst Yusuf Alabarda weighs in on this visit. #WangYi
March 25, 2021
