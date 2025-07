March 25th marks a day of remembrance for victims of slavery

For over 400 years, millions of men, women and children of African descent were victims of the transatlantic slave trade - one of the darkest chapters in human history. To remember them, the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery is observed every year on March 25. Professor of History at UCLA Brenda Elaine Stevenson weighs in. #SlaveTrade