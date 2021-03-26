BIZTECH
US sees biggest rise in new businesses last year since 2005 | Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic has closed hundreds of thousands of small businesses across the US. But applications for new businesses last year rose at the fastest rate since 2005, despite warnings from trade associations that the impact of the pandemic on the economy will be long-lasting. Fred Katayama takes a closer look at what's spurring this flood of entrepreneurship. #Pandemic #NewYork #SmallBusinesses
March 26, 2021
