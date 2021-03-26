Could Mansour Abbas be Israel’s kingmaker?

The official results of Israel’s fourth election in two years show the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has won the most seats but they haven’t got an outright majority. That means the incumbent, who is facing a slew of corruption charges, will now have to form a coalition government. If he fails, the country may have to go for a fifth election. We speak to Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel Dan Arbell about whether the leader of the Ra’am party Mansour Abbas could end up being the country’s kingmaker. #Israelelection