March 26, 2021
WORLD
Turkey welcomes conclusion adopted by European Council
Turkey has welcomed the statement by EU leaders saying they want to relaunch their co-operation with Turkey on migration and trade. The country says it wants the EU to take 'concrete and constructive steps' to ease the strained relationship. Director of EU Research Center at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University Giray Sadik explains. #Turkeyeurelations
