What are the ramifications if the Suez Canal remains blocked?

Experts say it could take weeks to dislodge The MV Ever Given, which has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. Salvage crews from the Netherlands and Japan have been brought in to help Egyptian authorities. Its Japanese owners say they are having 'extreme difficulty' refloating the vessel. We speak to shipping analyst Michelle Wiese Bockmann about the situation. #SuezCanal