UN calls for urgent action to avert famine in 20 'hotspots'

The United Nations and the World Food Programme have issued a stark warning: Millions of people are at risk of dying from hunger in the coming months unless urgent action is taken. And this isn't an isolated emergency. The humanitarian groups say people in 20 countries around the world are in danger. Former UN Special Rapporteur on Right to Food Hilal Elver explains. #hungerhotspots