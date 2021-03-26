March 26, 2021
UK police can’t search the queen’s estate for looted artefacts
A new report by The Guardian has revealed that UK police officers are barred from searching the queen's private estates for potentially looted or stolen artefacts. A law that allows the police to search any location they suspect of holding such items had a special clause added to it to exempt "Her Majesty in her private capacity." #Queen #UK #QueensConsent
