March 26, 2021
Aid agencies warn 34M people face critical food shortage
The United Nations and the World Food Programme have issued a stark warning... Millions of people are at risk of dying from hunger in the coming months unless urgent action is taken. And this isn't an isolated emergency. The humanitarian groups say people in 20 countries around the world are in danger. Melinda Nucifora tells us which countries are most at risk and why.
