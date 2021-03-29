WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Georgia's new election law target African American voters?
President Joe Biden has criticised his own state of Georgia on its new voting restriction calling it an atrocity. The Republican backed law enacted on Thursday imposes strict identification requirement for election processes. Activist say the move is aimed to curtail the influence of voters of African descent who were instrumental in the state vote count that helped the Democrats win the White House. Lawyer Joseph Haynes Davis weighs in. #Georgiavotinglaw
March 29, 2021
