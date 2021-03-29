March 29, 2021
WORLD
At least 114 people reportedly killed in Myanmar on Saturday
Myanmar’s military has carried out the most violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters as soldiers marked armed forces Day. They massacred at least 114 people including many children in a show of strength. Kyaw Win, Founder and executive director at the Burma Human Rights Network explains what the international community can do to stop the killings. #Myanmar
