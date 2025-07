World's Oldest Carpet: Pazyryk Carpet

This story is about a carpet from thousands of years ago. Though it is not known where it came from, it traveled across borders on the shoulders of nomads. It has seen many civilisations until it was frozen in Mongolia until today. Nursena Tuter has more. Andreas Spath, Professor of Physical Chemistry at FAU 02:59 #PazyrykCarpet #Carpet #Culture