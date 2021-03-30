The Pazyryk Carpet | Lights of Ryadh | Tina Turner Documentary

On this episode of Showcase; The Pazyryk Carpet 00:40 Andreas Spath, Professor of Physical Chemistry at FAU 03:56 Lights of Ryadh 11:21 Evanescence's The Bitter Truth 14:12 Godzilla vs Kong 16:25 Tina Turner Documentary 19:45 Restoration of the Ghent Altarpiece 22:03 JR's new Art Installation 24:03 #PazyrykCarpet #TinaTurner #Evanescence