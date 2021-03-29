March 29, 2021
Moscow clinic introduces medical robot to treat patients | Money Talks
A trip to the hospital is becoming a whole new experience for patients at one clinic in Russia, where they're now being greeted and treated by a robot. The machine is doing some tasks nurses used to do. And as Sarah Morice reports, its services have become particularly popular during the pandemic. #Russia #MedicalRobot #SocialDistancing
