Egypt prepares move to new capital to ease Cairo congestion | Money Talks

Egypt will have a new capital by the end of the year with the first residents moving-in as early as April. In the next few months, the government will move its offices to the new city, which is 45 kilometres east of Cairo. Officials say the relocation is designed to relieve congestion in one of the world's most crowded cities. #Egypt #AdministrativeCapital #Cairo