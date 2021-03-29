BIZTECH
After being blocked for six days, the Suez Canal has finally re-opened to hundreds of vessels waiting to use the vital trade artery. Crews have managed to dislodge and refloat the massive container ship, the Ever Given, and guide it to a nearby lake for inspection. More than 360 vessels, including oil tankers and other container ships, have been waiting to pass through the waterway.. and global trade worth billions of dollars has been impacted. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Ranjith Raja from Dubai. He's head of Middle East and North Africa Oil and Shipping Research at Refinitiv. #SuezCanal #EverGiven #CargoShips
March 29, 2021
