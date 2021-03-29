A dream becomes a nightmare, ex-footballers speak out about being sexually abused

A long awaited report has laid bare the extent of historial child abuse in English football. The 710 page report by Clive Sheldon QC found that at least 692 boys had been abused between 1970 and 2005 but noted that the number was ‘likely to be far higher’ because not everyone would have come forward. We speak to two men who suffered abuse at the hands of the coaches they trusted; former England player and FA Cup winner Paul Stewart and his former Manchester City team mate David White. Their stories, and those of many others are also also the subject of a major three part BBC documentary called Football’s Darkest Secret.