Former police officer faces murder charges in Floyd killing
We begin this hour in the United States where the trial of the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd has begun. Graphic footage of George's killing, while he was in police custody, reignited Black Lives Matter protests. The video showed a white officer kneeling on the Black man's neck for more than nine minutes. #DerekChauvin, the man seen with his knee on George's neck, has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. Leone Lakhani has more.
March 30, 2021
