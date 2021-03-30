March 30, 2021
Can pets infect humans with coronavirus?
Veterinarians are warning of a possible link between a new variant that has emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic and heart problems in cats and dogs. It could develop if humans pass on the virus to their pets, and vets suggest pet owners take precautions if they have symptoms of COVID-19. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains whether pets can also infect humans with coronavirus. #Coronavirus
